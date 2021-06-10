BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 3,456 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

TFC opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.