BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,323 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 184,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

