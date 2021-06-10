BonFi (BNF) Achieves Market Cap of $1.56 Million

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. BonFi has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $443,188.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00064093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00023275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.25 or 0.00856118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.20 or 0.08492341 BTC.

About BonFi

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

