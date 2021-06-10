BonusCloud Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56,019.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.19 million and $56,019.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00063791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.37 or 0.00850576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.29 or 0.08515684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00047090 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,954,179 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

