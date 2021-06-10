BoringDAO (BOR) Achieves Market Cap of $43.20 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. BoringDAO has a market cap of $43.20 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $413.62 or 0.01123010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.00 or 0.00849815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00089428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.67 or 0.08508205 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,453 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

