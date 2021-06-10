BOScoin (BOS) Price Down 67.9% This Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, BOScoin has traded down 67.9% against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $335,111.06 and $4,165.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000673 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.