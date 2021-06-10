Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 16,323 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

NLY opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.04.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

