Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $208,205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,610,000 after acquiring an additional 452,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $113.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.