Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in S&P Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 93,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.75.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $384.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $398.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.79.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

