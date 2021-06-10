Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,728,000 after buying an additional 68,278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,433,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in V.F. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 769,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,769 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in V.F. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $78.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

