Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,919 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Shares of PLD opened at $123.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.10. The firm has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $124.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

