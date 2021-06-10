Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vedanta by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 939,228 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vedanta by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 96,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

VEDL stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.72. Vedanta Limited has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

