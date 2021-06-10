Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of RYT stock opened at $281.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $287.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.