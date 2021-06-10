Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Gaming 5.11% 8.22% 1.33% Travel + Leisure -4.17% -3.81% 0.51%

Boyd Gaming has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Travel + Leisure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Gaming $2.18 billion 3.21 -$134.70 million ($0.15) -416.00 Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.53 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -67.37

Boyd Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Travel + Leisure. Boyd Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travel + Leisure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Boyd Gaming and Travel + Leisure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Gaming 0 2 11 0 2.85 Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $50.23, suggesting a potential downside of 19.50%. Travel + Leisure has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.01%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Boyd Gaming.

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats Travel + Leisure on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

