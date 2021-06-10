Brian A. Tilzer Sells 4,007 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $463,730.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BBY stock opened at $114.99 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $128.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Best Buy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Best Buy by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

