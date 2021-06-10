Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.19

Shares of Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 22614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRDCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bridgestone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

