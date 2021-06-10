Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 133,935 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 133,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $303.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,594. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.01. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $190.33 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

