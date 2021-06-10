Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 457,180 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 160.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,180 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $16,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 177,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 171,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,349. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18.

