Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 1,408.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 7.76% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $54,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $18,355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 38,220 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of JVAL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,201. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.90. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $36.98.

