Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,962 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $22,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

TSM stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.71. The stock had a trading volume of 157,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,625,211. The stock has a market cap of $615.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

