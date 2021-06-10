Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Stephens

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price cut by Stephens from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

Brinker International stock opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,173.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,129 shares of company stock worth $21,152,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

