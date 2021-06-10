Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,443 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

