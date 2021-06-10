Brokerages Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.11). Biomerica reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 45.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Biomerica by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 296,782 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 243.7% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 175,630 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRA stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.72. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.