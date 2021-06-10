Brokerages Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.11). Biomerica reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biomerica.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 45.06%.
BMRA stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.72. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32.
About Biomerica
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.
