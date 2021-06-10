Brokerages Anticipate Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTXR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freed Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 8.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTXR opened at $2.49 on Monday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $337.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

