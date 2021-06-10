Brokerages Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Post -$1.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce ($1.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the lowest is ($1.45). Copa posted earnings of ($2.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($2.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Copa by 29.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPA traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $75.74. The stock had a trading volume of 293,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,159. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.57. Copa has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $94.91.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

