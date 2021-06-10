Brokerages Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $472.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report sales of $472.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $472.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.80 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $307.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.62. The stock had a trading volume of 56,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a one year low of $159.11 and a one year high of $287.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total transaction of $664,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,290,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Insiders have sold 18,936 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.