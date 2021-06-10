Brokerages Anticipate RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). RISE Education Cayman had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 4.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REDU opened at $3.31 on Monday. RISE Education Cayman has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $186.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

