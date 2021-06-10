Brokerages Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 21,749,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,325,984. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

