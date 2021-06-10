Brokerages Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.31. Tenaris reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TS opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

