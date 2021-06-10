Brokerages Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the lowest is $2.33 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

UFPI traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,641. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,896,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,518. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after purchasing an additional 508,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,594,000 after buying an additional 99,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,030,000 after buying an additional 77,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after buying an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 37.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 362,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

