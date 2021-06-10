Brokerages Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.93. WESCO International posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $7.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.78.

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in WESCO International by 37.5% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 61,281 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 16.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $110.17. 12,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,029. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.75.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

