Brokerages Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Target Price at $161.31

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.31.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.
CRSP stock opened at $119.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.72.
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
