Brokerages Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Target Price at $161.31

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

CRSP stock opened at $119.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

