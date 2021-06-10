Brokerages Set Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Price Target at $5.00

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

DARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th.

DARE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. 1,317,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.42. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 126,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

