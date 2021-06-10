Brokerages Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target at $25.50

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,696,000 after purchasing an additional 65,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,704,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $30,204,000.

NYSE EQNR opened at $22.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

