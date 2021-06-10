Brokerages Set IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) PT at $10.75

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of IBIBF stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42. IBI Group has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

