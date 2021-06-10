Brokerages Set NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Target Price at $62.00

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXGPY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Grupo Santander cut NEXT from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.89. 1,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21. NEXT has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.