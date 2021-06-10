Brokerages Set Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) PT at $85.83

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,074,000 after acquiring an additional 341,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 677.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 231,164 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $70.25 on Monday. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

