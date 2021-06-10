Brokerages Set Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) PT at $3.40

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RROTF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Roots from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Roots from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

RROTF stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. Roots has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

