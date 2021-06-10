Brokerages Set Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Price Target at $42.20

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRN. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of LRN opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stride will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,073,869.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Stride by 107.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

