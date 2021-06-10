Brokerages Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Target Price at $49.40

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $45.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

