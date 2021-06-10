Brokers Issue Forecasts for New Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for New Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

