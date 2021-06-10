Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bruker ended first-quarter 2021 with better-than-expected results. Revenue growth across all of its segments and geographies looks impressive. Robust acceptance of Bruker’s GHz-class systems bodes well. Strength in Bruker’s microbiology and molecular diagnostics revenues is also encouraging. Launch of Bruker’s next generation, high-performance 80 MHz Fourier Transform Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (FT-NMR) benchtop spectrometer is impressive. Expansion of both margins augers well. The company’s current-year outlook with strong growth prospects over 2020 buoys optimism. Strong solvency is an added plus. Over the past six months, Bruker has outperformed its industry. Yet, a sequential fall in Bruker’s SARS-CoV-2 testing revenues is worrying. Foreign exchange fluctuations, stiff competition and macroeconomic woes persist.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.10.

BRKR stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $73.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $372,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 298.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,780,000 after buying an additional 510,017 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $480,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

