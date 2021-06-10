Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 80.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,908 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $81.69 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.