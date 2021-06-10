Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Invests $296,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,089 shares of company stock worth $27,753,459 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,038.51 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $498.29 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,155.39.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price target on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,245.13.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.