Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 52.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,763 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,596,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,277,000 after acquiring an additional 200,925 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 170,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 81.2% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 561,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $362.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

