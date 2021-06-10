Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Makes New Investment in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,843 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 337,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 669.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 209,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.44.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

