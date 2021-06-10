Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.71. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

