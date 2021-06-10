Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,287 ($29.88). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,280 ($29.79), with a volume of 644,434 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNZL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,283.75 ($29.84).

Get Bunzl alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,344.80. The firm has a market cap of £7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 17.57.

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total value of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 9,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15), for a total value of £226,956.80 ($296,520.51). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,867 shares of company stock valued at $72,531,988.

Bunzl Company Profile (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.