BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 61,702 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $617,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 13,582 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 43,741 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $1,354,319.10.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $509,500.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $287,292.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 25,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $274,500.00.

BFI stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.67.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth about $19,166,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.