BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,354,319.10 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $1,354,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 13,582 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 43,741 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $617,020.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $509,500.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $287,292.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 25,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $274,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI opened at $11.15 on Thursday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 436.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth $142,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

